FRANKFURT May 31 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0627 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Daimler's Mercedes-Benz "sees value" in having more suppliers in the U.S. state of Alabama, where it has a factory in Tuscaloosa, the group said on Tuesday.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The Federal Reserve on Tuesday said it had fined Deutsche Bank AG $41 million for failing to ensure its systems would detect money laundering regulations and it said the lender agreed to increase its controls.
The lender has signed a cooperation agreement with China Development Bank in which both banks commit to fund projects worth up to $3 billion as part of China's Silk Road infrastructure initiative, Handelsblatt reported, citing a spokesman.
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Lufthansa Cargo had an "encouraging" start to the year and expects to make a profit in 2019, Chief Executive Peter Gerber told German daily Handelsblatt.
E.ON, UNIPER
E.ON indicated 0.2 percent higher
Uniper indicated unchanged
E.ON has hired Goldman Sachs to explore options for a sale of the group's remaining stake in Uniper, the power plant and trading business it spun off last year, two sources close to the matter said.
METRO
Indicated 1.2 percent lower
The retailer reported a loss at its consumer electronics business on Wednesday as it invested heavily in IT, while its food business was helped by a stronger Russian rouble.
MTU AERO ENGINES
Indicated unchanged
The aircraft engines manufacturer wants to expand research and development alliances, including with U.S. rival Pratt & Whitney, Chief Executive Reiner Winkler told Boersen Zeitung.
TALANX
Down 0.4 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The company said it issued its first-ever euro medium term note programme with a volume of 3 billion euros.
SMA SOLAR, MVV ENERGIE
SMA indicated 2.6 percent higher
MVV indicated 2.3 percent higher
SMA said it entered a strategic partnership with MVV in direct marketing of solar power.
BERTRANDT
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Capital Markets Day due. First-half post-tax earnings were 25 million euros. The group published preliminary figures on May 10.
CAPITAL STAGE
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
First-quarter earnings before interest and tax rose to approximately 15 million euros.
ROCKET INTERNET
Up 2.3 percent in early Frankfurt trade
First quarter net loss narrows to 86 million euros.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM - 0.60 eur/shr dividend proposed
AAREAL BANK - 2.00 eur/shr dividend proposed
ZALANDO - no dividend proposed
GFT TECHNOLOGIES - 0.30 eur/shr dividend proposed
CEWE - 1.80 eur/shr dividend proposed
ZOOPLUS - no dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK - dividend 1.05 eur/shr
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC - dividend 0.42 eur/shr
RIB SOFTWARE - dividend 0.16 eur/shr
PORSCHE SE - dividend 1.01 eur/shr
WACKER NEUSON - dividend 0.50 eur/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
COMMERZBANK - UBS raises to "buy" from "sell", lifts price target to 11.50 euros from 6.50 euros
CONTINENTAL - Exane BNP Paribas raises to "neutral" from "underperform"
SCHAEFFLER - Goldman Sachs starts with "buy", price target 18 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.
Time: 6.35 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German retail sales unexpectedly fell in April, data showed on Wednesday, dampening hopes that private consumption will propel growth in Europe's largest economy this year.
German jobless data for May due at 0800 GMT. Seen -15,000 seasonally adjusted, unemployment rate unchanged at 5.8 pct.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8968 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Edward Taylor)
