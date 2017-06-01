UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 1 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0601 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
PARIS CLIMATE AGREEMENT
President Donald Trump said he would announce on Thursday his decision whether to keep the United States in a global pact to fight climate change, as a source close to the matter said he was preparing to pull out of the Paris accord.
AUTOS
BMW indicated 0.5 percent higher
Daimler indicated 0.4 percent higher
Volkswagen indicated 0.9 percent higher
U.S. monthly car sales figures due.
Also, Volkswagen's troubled mass-market brand is pushing upmarket again with a new flagship model a year after ceasing the flopped Phaeton luxury saloon in a bid to lift margins and revive its post-dieselgate image.
LINDE
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The industrial gases group's supervisory board is expected to vote on its merger agreement with U.S. peer Praxair. Sources said on Wednesday that a crack has appeared in German labour opposition to the deal, making it likely that the $73 billion deal will be approved.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Three of the group's five divisions, industrial solutions, steel and the elevators unit, are having problems keeping up with the competition, Rheinische Post reported, citing internal company documents.
EVONIK
No indication available
The chemicals group is due to present a strategy update at 1730 GMT.
PFEIFFER VACUUM
Indicated unchanged
A takeover offer by Busch is due to expire at midnight.
WUESTENROT & WUERTTEMBERGISCHE
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The group said late on Wednesday it was examining options for the future of Wuestenrot Bank AG Pfandbriefbank, ranging from cooperations to the sale of the bank.
RICKMERS
German shipping group Rickmers said it would file for insolvency after bondholder HSH Nordbank rejected its restructuring plan a day ahead of a last-ditch bondholders' meeting.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
FIELMANN - 1.80 eur/shr dividend proposed
SALZGITTER - 0.30 eur/shr dividend proposed
BECHTLE - 1.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
FREENET - 1.60 eur/shr dividend proposed
NEMETSCHEK - 0.65 eur/shr dividend proposed
WUESTENROT & WUERTTEMBERGISCHE - 0.60 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM - dividend 0.60 eur/shr
AAREAL BANK - dividend 2.00 eur/shr
GFT TECHNOLOGIES - dividend 0.30 eur/shr
CEWE - dividend 1.80 eur/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
DRILLISCH - Citigroup cuts to "sell" from "neutral"
HHLA - HSBC raises to "buy" from "hold", raises target price to 24 euros from 18 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at close.
Nikkei +1.1 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.3 pct.
Time: 6.05 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German Markit manufacturing PMI for May due at 0755 GMT. Seen flat at 59.4.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan)
