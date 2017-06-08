BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 8 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Thursday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0635 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The insurer is exploring a plan to buy the shares it does
not already own in French trade credit insurer Euler Hermes
Group, Bloomberg cited people familiar with the matter
as saying. It said the remaining stake had a market value of
about 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion).
STADA
Indicated unchanged
Buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven have lowered the
minimum acceptance threshold for their takeover offer for German
drugmaker Stada to 67.5 percent of the equity capital and
extended the acceptance period until June 22.
ROCKET INTERNET
Seen 2.8 percent lower in early Frankfurt trade
Swedish investor Kinnevik said it sold its
remaining 6.6 percent stake in German ecommerce company Rocket
Internet for 20 euros per share in an accelerated bookbuilding
process.
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
The printing press maker said it expected EBITDA margins for
its 2017/2018 fiscal year of between 7-7.5 percent and revenue
at the prior year's level.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
BRENNTAG - 1.05 euros/shr dividend proposed
UNIPER - 0.55 euros/shr dividend proposed
SCOUT24 - 0.30 euros/shr dividend proposed
VTG - 0.75 euros/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
JENOPTIK - dividend 0.25 eur/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
RWE AG
- Credit Suisse cuts to "neutral" from "outperform", raises
target price to 17.9 euros from 16.4 euros
- Deutsche Bank raises to "buy" from "hold" - Goldman Sachs
raises to "buy"
E.ON - SocGen raises to "buy" from "hold"
HEIDELBERGCEMENT - Investec starts with "buy"
rating; 98 euros price target
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq
+0.4 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.2 pct, Shanghai stocks unchanged.
Time: 5.21 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German April industrial output due at 0600 GMT. Seen -0.4
pct m/m.
