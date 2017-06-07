UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, June 7 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
BAYER, COVESTRO
Bayer indicated 0.1 percent higher
Covestro shares down 0.6 pct in early Frankfurt trading
Bayer has reduced its stake in plastics and chemicals subsidiary Covestro to 44.8 percent from 53.3 percent after selling 17.25 million shares as part of a plan to sever ownership ties completely in the medium term.
E.ON, RWE, ENBW
E.ON indicated 0.2 percent higher
RWE indicated 0.5 percent higher
EnBW shares down 1 pct in early Frankfurt trading
Germany's highest court will on Wednesday announce a long-awaited decision that will ultimately determine whether the country's utilities will get back nearly 6 billion euros in taxes they paid for their use of nuclear fuel rods.
STEINHOFF
The group said operating profit rose by 15 percent to 534 million euros in the first half of its fiscal year.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
JENOPTIK - 0.25 eur/shr dividend proposed
ADLER REAL ESTATE - no dividend proposed
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.0 pct.
Time: 5.00 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German industrial orders dropped way more than expected in April, data showed on Wednesday, suggesting this sector of Europe's largest economy started the second quarter on a weak footing.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8879 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Harro ten Wolde)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources