FRANKFURT, June 9 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0620 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
BRITISH ELECTIONS
British voters dealt Prime Minister Theresa May a punishing blow, denying her the stronger mandate she had sought to conduct Brexit talks, with Sterling dropping the most in a day since January before recovering some ground on Friday.
ADIDAS
Indicated unchanged
The sporting goods maker is optimistic that demand for new shoe models will drive its recovery in the U.S. even as the popularity of classics such as the Superstar and Stan Smith wane, the company's North America head said.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The lender told U.S. Congress on Thursday that it is not allowed to share information it may have about President Donald Trump's finances and his possible ties to Russia despite a request from U.S. lawmakers.
Deutsche Bank said on Thursday it had hired Nick Richitt as managing director in healthcare investment banking, focusing on healthcare IT and outsourcing.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Volkswagen's U.S. unit named a former Hyundai Motor Co executive to head its sales and marketing operation.
EX-DIVIDEND
BRENNTAG - dividend 1.05 euros/shr
UNIPER - dividend 0.55 euros/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.
Time: 5.16 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German April exports rose 0.4 pct m/m. German April imports rose 2.1 pct m/m. German April trade surplus 19.8 bln eur.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
