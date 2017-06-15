UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
BERLIN, June 15 - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Deutsche Bank to restructure corporate, investment banking, Bloomberg reports, adding that its newly-created global capital markets division to be headed by Alexander Von Zur Muehlen, Mark Fedorcik.
MERCK KGAA
The drugmaker said Australian authorities have granted it patent rights over the use of CRISPR genome-editing technology.
VOLKSWAGEN
Volkswagen Group Japan KK senior executive Thomas Siebert was arrested on suspicion of using an illegal stimulant, the company said.
STROEER
The out-of-home advertising group confirmed 2017 financial targets and said its general meeting agreed a dividend increase.
SHW
Austrian industrial firm Pierer Industrie AG has issued a takeover offer to SHW shareholders.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
BERLINER EFFEKTENGESELLSCHAFT - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.4 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks unchanged.
Time: 5.09 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Andreas Cremer.)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources