UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN, June 15 - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open flat on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0624 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
Deutsche Bank is reorganising its corporate and investment banking division, including creating a separate business for its equity, debt and leveraged capital markets operations, Bloomberg reports; the newly-created global capital markets division to be headed by Alexander Von Zur Muehlen, Mark Fedorcik.
HAPAG-LLOYD
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
Hapag-Lloyd's integration of Arab peer UASC is on track and has so far not been affected by Qatar's rift with its neighbours, the CEO of the German shipping company tells Reuters.
MERCK KGAA
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The drugmaker said Australian authorities have granted it patent rights over the use of CRISPR genome-editing technology.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Volkswagen Group Japan KK senior executive Thomas Siebert was arrested on suspicion of using an illegal stimulant, the company said.
STROEER
Indicated down 1.8 percent (trading ex-dividend)
The out-of-home advertising group confirmed 2017 financial targets and said its general meeting agreed a dividend increase.
SHW
Austrian industrial firm Pierer Industrie AG has issued a takeover offer to SHW shareholders.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
BERLINER EFFEKTENGESELLSCHAFT - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
E.ON - HSBC raises target price to 7.9 euros from 6.5 euros
RWE - HSBC raises to BUY from HOLD, raises target price to 22.5 euros from 17.2 euros
INNOGY - HSBC raises to HOLD from REDUCE, raises target price to 36 euros from 31 euros
UNIPER - HSBC raises target price to 18.9 euros from 17.3 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.4 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks unchanged.
Time: 5.09 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Andreas Cremer.)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources