FRANKFURT, June 20 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0620 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
BREXIT
The British and EU Brexit negotiators agreed how to organise talks on Britain's divorce at a first meeting in Brussels on Monday, where both sides stressed goodwill but also the huge complexity and tight deadline.
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Commerzbank is creating a new division, Big Data & Advanced Analytics, to push its digitalisation, Boersen-Zeitung reported, citing an internal memo.
PROSIEBENSAT.1
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The broadcaster said it was selling Sweden-based Etraveli Holding to CVC Capital Partners as part of a review of its online travel businesses.
STEEL
Salzgitter indicated 0.4 percent higher
Thyssenkrupp indicated 0.3 percent higher
German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries has written a letter to U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in which she criticised Washington's plans to take action against steel imports, a German newspaper reported.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
German consumer protection minister Heiko Maas has called on Volkswagen to extend a deadline for its customers in Germany to pursue claims, according to daily Handelsblatt. "That would be an important signal to regain lost trust," he told the paper.
Separately, workers at Volkswagen's Slovak factory are due to go on strike over demands for a higher wage rise.
ZALANDO
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Capital Markets Day due.
EVOTEC
Indicated 1.0 percent higher
The biotech group said it was participating in Facio Therapies 2017 funding round worth 4.8 million euros ($5.36 million) and would carry out all discovery work for the Dutch company.
WIRECARD
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The company said it had signed a deal with Veon under which the German group will handle mobile phone credit top-ups as well as payment services on Veon's internet platform.
VTG
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The rail car rental company is sticking with its forecasts for 2017 and could finance larger acquisitions if there was a good opportunity, its Chief Executive Heiko Fischer told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
KRONES - 1.55 eur/shr dividend proposed
CANCOM - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
WIRECARD - 0.16 eur/shr dividend proposed
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
MUNICH RE - Deutsche Bank raises to "hold" from "sell", lifts target price to 170 euros from 164 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.7 pct, S&P 500 +0.8 pct, Nasdaq +1.4 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.8 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.
Time: 6.21 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German May producer prices -0.2 pct m/m, +2.8 pct y/y. Had been seen -0.1 pct m/m, +2.9 y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8961 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
