FRANKFURT, June 22 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0626 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
PROSIEBENSAT.1
Indicated up 0.1 percent
There are several parties interested in the broadcaster's online travel platforms weg.de and Tropo, Chief Executive Thomas Ebeling told Reuters, without providing details.
SAP, SOFTWARE AG
SAP indicated up 0.5 percent
Software AG indicated up 0.2 percent
SAP's U.S. peer Oracle's quarterly profit blew past Wall Street estimates, and the business software maker forecast upbeat current-quarter earnings, indicating that its transition to cloud is starting to pay off.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated down 0.1 percent
Volkswagen's Porsche came third in a J.D. Power initial quality study of new vehicles sold in the United States based on owner responses, behind Kia Motors and Hyundai Motors' Genesis cars.
Volkswagen's Slovak unit and unions paused seven-hour negotiations on a wage deal on Wednesday night as a strike continued into its third day.
Volkswagen's powerful labour unions repeated their opposition to selling Italian motorcycle maker Ducati. "Ducati is a jewel, the sale of which is not supported by the labour representatives on Volkswagen's supervisory board," a spokesman for VW group's works council said in an email.
HOCHTIEF
Indicated up 0.2 percent
Australian unit Cimic was selected for an A$2.81 billion project to build a new metro railway crossing under the Sydney Harbour.
METRO
Indicated up 0.2 percent
Duesseldorf court hearing due on planned split of company.
STADA
Indicated down 0.7 percent
Takeover offer by Bain Capital and Cinven due to run out. On Wednesday, the buyout groups said they had been offered just over 41 percent of shares in Stada, 26 points short of the required minimum.
EVOTEC
Indicated up 0.6 percent
Evotec said it accelerated its joint Lab282 drug discovery project with Oxford University with second-round funding.
WIRECARD
Indicated up 0.3 percent
Wirecard said it signed a contract with Weizmann Forex to offer Western Union money-transfer services in India.
BIOTEST
Indicated down 0.2 percent
Biotest said it had reached the second milestone in its Next Level expansion project, in which it will more than double its production capacity at the Dreieich site, invest over 250 million euros and create around 300 new jobs.
HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK
Indicated down 2.6 percent
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik appointed Ruediger Grube as its new supervisory board chairman.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN - no dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
HHLA - dividend 0.59 eur/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
KLOECKNER & CO - DZ Bank raises to "buy" from "hold"
HEIDELBERGER DRUCK MASCHINEN - HSBC raises target price to 3.6 euros from 3 euros
INNOGY - Investec starts with "buy"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.7 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.6 pct.
Time: 6.15 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Georgina Prodhan)
