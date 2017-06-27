FRANKFURT, June 27 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

STADA

Indicated 7 percent lower

Private equity groups Bain Capital and Cinven failed to win the required shareholder acceptances to take over German generic drugmaker Stada STAGn.DE, the companies said in a statement.

BANKS

Commerzbank indicated 0.1 percent lower

Deutsche Bank indicated unchanged

Tech giant IBM is building a blockchain-based platform for seven big European banks, including HSBC and Deutsche Bank, that is aimed at simplifying trade finance transactions for small- and medium-sized companies.

BAYER

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Glyphosate, an herbicide and the active ingredient in Monsanto's popular Roundup weed killer, will be added to California's list of chemicals known to cause cancer effective July 7, the state's Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA) said on Monday.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

U.S. wireless carrier Sprint has started exclusive talks with Charter Communications and Comcast about a partnership, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. That puts its merger talks with T-Mobile US on hold till the end of July, they said.

Also, Moody's has upgraded Deutsche Telekom-controlled telecoms operator OTE to B3 from Caa2.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Volkswagen said it was cooperating with U.S. technology firm Nvidia to expand its competence in the field of deep learning, a form of artificial intelligence that processes vast amounts of data.

ALSTRIA OFFICE

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The real estate company said it signed a new lease for its asset Washingtonstrasse 16/16a in Dresden, which would generate annual rental income of 155,000 euros.

AXEL SPRINGER

Indicated 1.2 percent lower

Investor General Atlantic will place 2.25 million or 2.1 percent of outstanding shares.

SCHAEFFLER

Down 11 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The automotive supplier slashed its profit guidance late on Monday, saying it now saw its 2017 adjusted EBIT margin at 11 to 12 percent, having previously seen 12 to 13 percent.

TLG IMMOBILIEN, WCM

TLG indicated 0.2 percent lower

WCM up 1.2 percent in early Frankfurt trade

TLG Immobilien launched its public takeover offer for all shares in WCM, which it said would run through Sept. 5.

VAPIANO

Shares in Vapiano to start trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange. The group set its IPO issue price at 23 euros per share.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

S&T - 0.10 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DEUTSCHE BOERSE - Exane BNP Paribas cuts to "neutral"

DEUTSCHE POST - Bernstein starts with "market perform" rating

LUFTHANSA - RBC raises to "outperform" from "sector perform", lifts target price to 30 euros from 12.50 euros. Bernstein starts with "underperform"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.

Time: 6.11 GMT.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

