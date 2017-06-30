FRANKFURT, June 30 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

DAIMLER

Labour representatives cancelled a Saturday shift at the Mercedes-Benz factory in Untertuerkheim as workers and management haggle in a dispute over working hours and future factory work.

RWE

The energy utility plans to save another 300 million euros by 2020, RWE Chief Executive Rolf Martin Schmitz told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE Leasing GmbH has placed three bonds worth a total of 3.5 billion euros ($4 billion), the carmaker said on Thursday, in the largest capital market transaction by its financial services arm.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank's external counsel in Washington, D.C. rejected on Thursday demands by U.S. House Democrats to provide details of President Donald Trump's finances, citing privacy laws.

HORNBACH HOLDING

Posted Q1 EBIT up 21.2 pct to 92.7 mln eur

DELIVERY HERO

Frankfurt stock market debut due. Issue price 25.50 eur/shr.

KNORR BREMSE

Sweden's Haldex on Thursday said it was withdrawing its support for the bid from German car parts maker Knorr-Bremse as it is unlikely European competition authorities will approve the acquisition.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

SIXT - 1.65 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

MLP - dividend 0.08 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.8 pct, S&P 500 -0.9 pct, Nasdaq -1.4 pct at close.

Nikkei -1.2 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct.

Time: 5.13 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German May retail sales due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.3 pct m/m, +2.5 pct y/y.

German June jobless data due at 0800 GMT. Seen -10,000 seasonally adjusted, with the unemployment rate unchanged at 5.7 pct.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Arno Schuetze)