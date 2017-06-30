(Adds share price indications)

FRANKFURT, June 30 The DAX top-30 index .GDAXI looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0621 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

DAIMLER

Indicated up 0.1 pct

Labour representatives cancelled a Saturday shift at the Mercedes-Benz factory in Untertuerkheim as workers and management haggle in a dispute over working hours and future factory work.

RWE

Indicated down 0.4 pct

The energy utility plans to save another 300 million euros by 2020, RWE Chief Executive Rolf Martin Schmitz told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated up 0.1 pct

Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE Leasing GmbH has placed three bonds worth a total of 3.5 billion euros ($4 billion), the carmaker said on Thursday, in the largest capital market transaction by its financial services arm.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated up 0.5 pct

Deutsche Bank's external counsel in Washington, D.C. rejected on Thursday demands by U.S. House Democrats to provide details of President Donald Trump's finances, citing privacy laws.

HORNBACH HOLDING

No indication available

The DIY chain posted Q1 EBIT up 21.2 pct to 92.7 mln eur

HEIDELBERGER DRUCK

Indicated up 1.1 pct

The printing press maker is targeting a double-digit EBIT margin and a net margin of more than 3 percent, its CFO told Boersen-Zeitung.

DELIVERY HERO

Frankfurt stock market debut due. Issue price 25.50 eur/shr.

KNORR BREMSE

Sweden's Haldex on Thursday said it was withdrawing its support for the bid from German car parts maker Knorr-Bremse as it is unlikely European competition authorities will approve the acquisition.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

SIXT - 1.65 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

MLP - dividend 0.08 eur/shr

ANALYSTS' VIEWS ZALANDO: DEUTSCHE BANK CUTS TO SELL FROM HOLD, CUTS PRICE TARGET TO 36 EUROS FROM 39.66 EUROS EVONIK: BERENBERG RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD, RAISES PRICE TARGET TO 33 EUROS FROM 31 EUROS TOM TAILOR: BERENBERG CUTS PRICE TARGET TO 11.50 EUROS FROM 12 EUROS VONOVIA: BERENBERG RAISES PRICE TARGET TO 42 EUROS FROM 40 EUROS

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.8 pct, S&P 500 -0.9 pct, Nasdaq -1.4 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.9 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.

Time: 6.22 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German May retail sales due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.3 pct m/m, +2.5 pct y/y.

German June jobless data due at 0800 GMT. Seen -10,000 seasonally adjusted, with the unemployment rate unchanged at 5.7 pct.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

