FRANKFURT/BERLIN, July 4 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0603 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

NORTH KOREA

North Korea test-launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile on Tuesday, South Korean and U.S. officials said, days before leaders from the Group of 20 nations are due to discuss steps to rein in Pyongyang's weapons programmes.

G20 SUMMIT

U.S. President Donald Trump discussed hot-button issues like climate change, trade and migration in calls with German and Italian leaders on Monday, before a summit this week of the G20 leading economies that could expose sharp policy differences.

AUTOS

BMW indicated 0.4 percent lower

Daimler indicated 0.1 percent lower

Volkswagen indicated 0.2 percent lower

German passenger-car registrations for June due.

Carmakers also reported monthly U.S. sales figures late on Monday. Table:

Separately, Scania CEO said in an interview with Swedish news agency TT that market demand for heavy-duty trucks remained robust. "The strong trend remains intact," he said.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

A growing number of staff are having doubts about their future careers at Germany's biggest lender, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing an employee survey, with about 40 percent of respondents saying their performance isn't adequately rewarded.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

Australian unit Cimic said it was awarded a A$650 million ($495.50 million) Solomon extension contract.

STADA

Indicated 3.2 percent higher

Stada on Tuesday said buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven may seek regulatory approval to make a new takeover offer for the generic drugmaker after their 5.3 billion euro ($6 billion) bid fell through.

GRENKE

Down 0.6 percent in early Frankfurt trade

H1 new business due.

SUESS MICROTEC

Indicated 3.8 percent higher

The company said second-quarter order intake exceeded expectations and came in at around 48 million euros.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

WCM - 0.10 eur/shr dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.5 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.5 pct.

Time: 6.07 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German final June Markit PMI due at 0755 GMT. Services PMI at 53.7 and composite at 56.1, all unchanged from a month earlier.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

