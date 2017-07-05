FRANKFURT/BERLIN, July 5 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0603 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

AUTOS

BMW indicated 0.1 pct higher

Daimler indicated unchanged

Volkswagen indicated 0.1 pct higher

Geely-owned Volvo Car Group said on Wednesday all new models launched from 2019 will be fully electric or hybrids, making it the first major traditional automaker to set a date for the complete phase-out of combustion-engine-only models though electrification.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.5 pct lower

In an employee survey, three-quarters of respondents said they were uncertain whether they would still want to work for the bank in three years' time, with 40 percent saying they didn't feel they were receiving adequate remuneration for their performance, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Wednesday.

EX-DIVIDEND

WCM - dividend 0.10 eur/shr

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

ADIDAS - HSBC raises to "Buy" from "Hold"

EVONIK - HSBC starts with "Buy"

ZALANDO - Goldman Sachs cuts to "Neutral", removes from pan-Europe "Buy" list

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

US markets closed.

Nikkei +0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.3 pct.

Time: 5.08 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German June Markit Services PMI and final composite PMI due at 0755 GMT. Services PMI seen unchanged at 53.7 points, composite PMI flat at 56.1.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

