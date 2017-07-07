UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, July 7 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0630 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
VOLKSWAGEN Audi
VW shares indicated 0.1 percent lower
The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it charged a former Audi manager with directing employees at the company, a division of Volkswagen AG, to design software to cheat U.S. emissions tests in thousands of Audi diesel cars.
ADIDAS
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted has a turnaround plan to return Reebok back to profitability within the next four years Focus magazine said.
BMW
Indicated unchanged
BMW is seeking damages from automotive parts supplier Bosch after a shortage of steering components slowed production worth a two-digit million euro sum, BMW head of production Markus Duesmann tells the Handelsblatt and Stuttgarter Zeitung. By 2019 BMW is seeking savings of up to 1 billion from procurement.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
U.S. authorities have tried to seize millions of dollars associated with several companies that deal with North Korea, including the country's military, from eight large international banks, including Deutsche Baank, according to court filings made public on Thursday.
STADA
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
Activist investor Elliott is said to be building a stake in Stada, Bloomberg said, citing sources.
AURELIUS
Raised its earnings forecast. Expects EBITDA of more than 650 mln eur.
DEUTZ
Shares indicated 8.9 percent lower
Swedish truck maker AB Volvo is selling its 25 percent stake in the German specialty diesel engine maker, the bookrunner for the deal said on Thursday.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
HORNBACH HOLDING - 1.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
PROSIEBEN - Exane BNP Paribas cuts to neutral from outperform
INNOGY - Goldman Sachs raises to buy from neutral
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.7 pct, S&P 500 -0.9 pct, Nasdaq -1 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.
Time: 6.37 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German May industrial output due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.3 pct m/m.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources