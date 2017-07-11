German stocks - Factors to watch on July 11

FRANKFURT, July 11 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index .GDAXI looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0638 GMT

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

Bmw, Daimler

BMW indicated up 0.2 pct, Daimler indicated up 0.4 pct

BMW and Daimler are in negotiations to merge their carsharing units Car2Go and Drive Now, Handelsblatt reported, citing people familiar with the project.

Passenger vehicle sales in China to retail customers rose 4.6 percent in June from a year earlier, the China Passenger Car Association said on Tuesday.

Heidelbergcement

Indicated up 0.3 pct

HeidelbergCement and Australia's Talga Resources said they had signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly explore business opportunities related to carbon-enhanced concrete for construction.

Lufthansa

Indicated up 0.2 pct

Traffic figures for June due at 1100 GMT.

Lufthansa, Air France-KLM and private equity firms Blackstone, KKR and TPG have joined U.S. airline Delta in a race to acquire 24 percent of India's Jet Airways, the Economic Times reported.

Siemens

Indicated up 0.3 pct

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said construction of two power plants in Crimea would go ahead despite Siemens' saying that two of its turbines had been moved there against its will.

Volkswagen

Indicated up 0.2 pct

The Stuttgart prosecutor's office said on Monday employees at German sports car maker Porsche AG and a U.S.-based subsidiary were being investigated for suspected fraud and false advertising related to diesel emissions. The probe is the latest twist in a sweeping investigation of automakers after Volkswagen, which owns the Audi, VW and Porsche brands, admitted systematic cheating of diesel engine tests in 2015.

Rational

Indicated up 4.5 pct

Rational said it raised its 2017 sales outlook on Tuesday thanks mainly to large orders from North America.

Sartorius

Indicated up 0.5 pct

The company announced Monday that its supervisory board chairman Arnold Picot died unexpectedly and that vice chairman Manfred Zaffke would take over temporarily.

Hapag-Lloyd Ag

No indication available

TUI Group said it had completed the placement of its remaining shares in Hapag-Lloyd, raising net proceeds of 244 million euros.

Bertelsmann

No indication available

Bertelsmann said it was buying a further 22 percent of Penguin Random House from Pearson, taking its stake to 75 percent. Pearson said the sale would generate net proceeds of about $968 million.

Annual General Meetings

DIC ASSET - 0.40 euros/shr dividend proposed

Overseas Stock Markets

Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.

Time: 5.08 GMT.

German Economic Data

No economic data scheduled.

European Factors to Watch

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Tom Sims and Georgina Prodhan)