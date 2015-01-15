FRANKFURT Jan 15 Germany's Hella, a manufacturer of auto headlights and electronics, will enter Germany's small-caps index, replacing CAT oil, which is dropping out after being taken over by oil industry veteran Maurice Dijols.

The takeover by Dijols has cut the proportion of freely traded shares in CAT oil to 1.95 percent from 41.31 percent, Frankfurt stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said in a statement late on Wednesday.

Membership in Germany's major stock indices is conditional on a free float of at least 10 percent.

The changes will be effective as of Jan. 19, Deutsche Boerse said. The next regular review of index composition is scheduled for March 4. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)