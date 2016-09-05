FRANKFURT, Sept 5 German maker of household products Leifheit AG is to climb into the SDAX index of German small-cap shares, trading places with Comdirect Bank, stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said late on Monday.

Shares of S+T AG will be included in the TecDAX index and will replace the shares of SUESS MicroTec AG .

The constituents of the blue chip DAX index and the midcap index MDAX will remain unchanged, Deutsche Boerse said.

The changes will come into effect on Sept. 19. The next regular index review will be held on Dec. 5. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Alison Williams)