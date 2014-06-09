DUESSELDORF, Germany, June 10 A storm raged over
Germany's most populous state late on Monday, causing at least
one death, forcing Duesseldorf airport to shut down temporarily,
disrupting public transport and making some roads impassable due
to fallen trees.
A cyclist aged around 50 died in Cologne after being hit by
a falling tree that local police said was probably struck by
lightning.
Thunderstorms, strong winds and heavy rain hit the western
state of North-Rhine Westphalia, causing Germany's third-largest
airport to close for around an hour. Ten incoming flights were
diverted while 10 other flights were cancelled.
The airport said gusts of up to 150 kilometres an hour (93
mph) were recorded. It opened again at 10 p.m. local time (2000
GMT).
Train services were temporarily suspended and fallen trees
blocked some streets in Duesseldorf, where trams and underground
trains were also stopped due to damaged overhead lines. Some
locals reported electrical outages.
The storm front moved further northeast and the German
Meteorological Service issued weather warnings for regions
including Hanover and Bremen for the night.
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi in Duesseldorf and Thomas
Seythal in Berlin; Editing by Eric Walsh)