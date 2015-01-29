* Thousands of engineering workers walk out

By Sabine Ehrhardt and Matthias Inverardi

BERLIN, Jan 29 Tens of thousands of German engineering workers on night and early shifts across the country walked out over a wage dispute on Thursday, Germany's biggest trade union, IG Metall, said.

The companies affected included carmakers BMW and Daimler, as well as automotive supplier Schaeffler IPO-SHF.F.

The union, which represents 3.7 million workers, has rejected an offer from employers for a 2.2 percent pay increase for 2015 from March 1. It wants a 5.5 percent rise for all of 2015, saying this is justified by solid growth in Europe's biggest economy.

Around 70,000 workers in nearly 300 companies participated in the strike, the union said, adding that Baden-Wuerttemberg in the south and North Rhine-Westphalia in the west were the most affected states.

Further warning stoppages are expected during the coming weeks. "The next days are going to be hot," the IG Metall branch of Baden-Wuerttemberg said in a statement.

Wage negotiations between employers and the union are due to continue on Feb. 6 in North Rhine-Westphalia and on Feb. 11 in Baden-Wuerttemberg. Usually the first region to strike a deal sets a precedent for the whole country.

Separately, security staff went on strike at two of Germany's smaller airports, Duesseldorf and Cologne/Bonn, causing the cancellation of hundreds of flights, after the Verdi trade union called walkouts following three fruitless rounds of pay talks.

Duesseldorf airport said 205 takeoffs and landings had been cancelled, out of total planned aircraft movements of 530.

At Cologne/Bonn airport, 40 flights were cancelled out of a planned 190 take-offs and departures. The airports advised passengers to prepare for delays and to avoid bringing hand luggage to speed up security checks. (Additional reporting by Victoria Bryan; Writing by Michelle Martin and Michael Nienaber; Editing by Stephen Brown and Kevin Liffey)