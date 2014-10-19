FRANKFURT Oct 19 German pilots' union VC called a strike at Deutsche Lufthansa for Oct. 20 and 21, targeting the airline's Airbus 320 planes as well as Boeing 737s.

The union said on Sunday the walkout would last from Monday 1100 GMT until 2159 GMT on Tuesday.

The pilots are in dispute with Lufthansa's management over retirement benefits.

(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Janet Lawrence)