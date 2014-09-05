* Just over 200 flights cancelled at Frankfurt

* 25,000 passengers affected

* Pilots strike runs 1500-2100 GMT

* German train drivers announce strike for Sat morning (Adds train drivers' strike, comment from Lufthansa, pilots)

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 5 Lufthansa was counting the cost of a second pilots' strike in a week on Friday, which forced the German airline to cancel just over 200 flights from Frankfurt airport, Europe's third largest hub.

The airline said the latest strike affected 25,000 passengers and would wipe millions of euros off profits. To cater for stranded guests, the airline has booked 2,200 hotel rooms and has readied 500 camp beds at the airport for transit passengers travelling without European visas.

The six-hour strike, which started at 1500 GMT, and affects short-haul traffic from Frankfurt only, is the third this year organised by labour union Vereinigung Cockpit, which represents around 5,400 pilots at the German airlines.

German travellers face more disruption over the weekend after train drivers from the GDL union announced a nationwide three-hour stoppage on Saturday.

Meanwhile the pilots' union threatened more strikes unless Lufthansa offered a compromise.

"Since the last strike, there's been no reaction from Lufthansa," VC board member Joerg Handwerg told Reuters TV at Frankfurt airport.

Lufthansa's pilots are pressing for an early retirement scheme to be maintained for new pilots starting at the airline, Europe's largest in terms of revenue.

Management is under pressure to reduce costs to better compete with low-cost rivals and fast-growing airlines from the Middle East, although it says talks to change the early retirement scheme are not part of its SCORE restructuring plan.

The negotiations with the pilots have become more urgent after Lufthansa cut its profit targets for the next two years in June. It is now aiming for operating profit in 2014 of 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion), which is to double to 2 billion in 2015.

The pilots must make a contribution to the company's efforts to battle the competition, a Lufthansa spokeswoman said. "Of our 119,000 employees, almost all of them have done their bit. It can't be that one group sets itself aside from the rest."

The airline already saw 60 million euros wiped off its operating profit in the first half of this year by a nationwide three-day pilots' strike in April.

Last week's six-hour strike at budget unit Germanwings is expected to cost over 10 million euros and analyst Juergen Pieper estimated a cost of around 5 million for Friday's strike.

The early retirement scheme was developed 50 years ago when pilots were forced to stop flying at the age of 55. That left a gap of around eight years before regular pension payments in Germany kicked in.

To bridge the gap, Lufthansa came up with a scheme that allowed the pilots to receive up to 60 percent of their pay in the interim period. However, pilots in Europe may now work until the age of 65, following a recent European court ruling.

Lufthansa therefore wants to change the scheme, increasing the early retirement age to 60 for those starting after 2014. It says the average age at which its pilots retire is 59, which it wants to increase to 61. ($1 = 0.7719 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan, Peter Maushagen and Reuters TV; Editing by Greg Mahlich)