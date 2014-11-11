BERLIN Nov 11 Germany's economy and energy minister plans to travel to Stockholm to dissuade Sweden's state-owned energy company Vattenfall from putting its lignite power plants and mines in Germany up for sale, according to a document seen by Reuters.

Sigmar Gabriel, head of the Social Democrats (SPD) and deputy to conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin's "grand coalition" government, said in an internal position paper that a sale of the assets could threaten jobs.

"A breakup of this group as well as excessive price expectations would endanger the security of employment and the sustainability of the operating units," Gabriel said according to the document.

Last month, Vattenfall's new chief executive Magnus Hall said the company might put its lignite power plants and mines in Germany up for sale. This could fetch up to 3 billion euros, according to people familiar with the industry.

Stressing the fact that Sweden's new Prime Minister Stefan Lofven was a Social Democrat as well, Gabriel voiced optimism that a solution could be found that would satisfy both.

"I am sure that the Swedish government and Stefan Lofven are aware of their responsibilities," he said.

The document did not give any details on when Gabriel plans to travel to Stockholm. The German government traditionally steers clear of intervening in corporate affairs.

Vattenfall generates about 60 terawatt-hours (TWh) from lignite annually, or about 10 percent of Germany's total power production.

The company has said it remains committed to other operations in Germany, including heat production, trading and wind power. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Noah Barkin)