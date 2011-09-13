BERLIN, Sept 14 German states run by the Social Democrats (SPD) want to block a bilateral deal reached last month to tax money stashed by German citizens in secret accounts in Switzerland, an SPD state official said in a newspaper on Wednesday.

Carsten Kuehl, who coordinates SPD state finance ministers and holds the post in Rheinland-Pfalz, told Berliner Zeitung his party would mobilise against the agreement in the upper house of parliament, where states are represented and where the ruling coalition does not hold a majority.

"After all we have learned, through various ways, we cannot vote for this agreement," he said in an advance copy of the comments. "An important agreement will fail due to justified outrage over lazy compromises."

State finance ministers have yet to see the details of the agreement, reached after negotiations between the two countries and due for cabinet approval late this month, but opponents say it offers too easy an amnesty.

It would see existing German citizens' accounts in Switzerland taxed at a rate between 19 and 34 percent, based on how long the money has been stashed away and the rate of capital gains.

Future investment income and capital gains would be taxed at a rate of 26.375 percent, in line with the current flat-rate withholding tax in Germany.

Kuehl said the SPD states would oppose the agreement unless Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right coalition manages to re-jig it with the Swiss.

"The solution is simple -- the government must negotiate an agreement that is not a slap in the face to honest taxpayers."

Strict secrecy has helped Switzerland build up a $2 trillion offshore financial sector, but the country has faced an international campaign in recent years against tax evasion as cash-strapped governments seek to boost revenues.

Citizens of neighbouring Germany -- keen to claw back funds as the worsening euro zone debt crisis expands its role as the region's main paymaster -- have an estimated 150 billion Swiss francs ($203 billion) hidden in secret accounts.

Switzerland's two biggest banks -- UBS UBSN.VX and Credit Suisse CSGN.VX -- have welcomed the deal, but several German taxpayer advocate groups say it gives a discount to cheats and a slap in the face to the honest. (Writing by by Brian Rohan; Editing by Andrew Hay)