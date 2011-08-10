BERLIN Aug 11 German officials have obtained a
new CD containing details on thousands of German tax evaders
holding accounts in Switzerland, newspaper Frankfurter
Rundschau reported on Thursday.
The existence of the data, revealed a day after the two
countries agreed on how to handle money secretly stashed away
in Swiss banks, may raise fresh questions over the tax issue
before it even reaches parliament for ratification. For
details, see [ID:nL6E7JA0WW]
Citing unnamed official sources, the paper said
investigators in Germany are worried that the data on the new
CD which they purchased, containing data from a large Swiss
bank, now risked being worthless.
Their concern stems from the fact that according to the
Wednesday deal, Germany has agreed not to buy any more stolen
bank data, a practice several German states have used, but
which has soured ties with its southern neighbor.
A source within the negotiations has told Reuters that
procedures involving data already purchased would be followed
through, and that the agreement only banned future purchase of
data on tax dodgers.
But with the deal yet to be approved by parliament and not
due to take effect until 2013, it is unclear what would happen
to any new CDs obtained between now and then -- or how long
they would be legally valid in court.
Already on Wednesday, prosecutors in the western city of
Duesseldorf said they were intensifying their tax evasion probe
of Credit Suisse, which has been raided by investigators, in a
case based on the purchase of a CD in 2010.
And politicians from Germany's opposition Social Democrats
-- a party whose votes would be necessary for the agreement to
pass through the upper house of parliament -- have voiced
concern.
The finance minister of state Rhineland-Palatinate, Carsten
Kuehl, for example said he wanted to examine the agreement and
that he found it "extremely problematic" it would allow tax
cheats to remain anonymous.
Germans have an estimated 150 billion Swiss francs ($203
billion) hidden in secret Swiss accounts, and its leaders are
keen to claw back funds as the euro zone debt crisis expands
its role as the region's main paymaster.
The agreement reached on Wednesday would net Berlin
billions of francs, taxing existing funds at a rate between 19
and 34 percent, based on how long the money has been stashed
away and the rate of capital gains.
Meanwhile, future investment income and capital gains will
be taxed at a rate of 26.375 percent, in line with the current
flat-rate withholding tax in Germany.
Strict secrecy has helped Switzerland build up a $2
trillion offshore financial sector, but the country has faced
an international campaign in recent years against tax evasion
as cash-strapped governments seek to boost revenues.