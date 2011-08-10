BERLIN Aug 11 German officials have obtained a new CD containing details on thousands of German tax evaders holding accounts in Switzerland, newspaper Frankfurter Rundschau reported on Thursday.

The existence of the data, revealed a day after the two countries agreed on how to handle money secretly stashed away in Swiss banks, may raise fresh questions over the tax issue before it even reaches parliament for ratification. For details, see [ID:nL6E7JA0WW]

Citing unnamed official sources, the paper said investigators in Germany are worried that the data on the new CD which they purchased, containing data from a large Swiss bank, now risked being worthless.

Their concern stems from the fact that according to the Wednesday deal, Germany has agreed not to buy any more stolen bank data, a practice several German states have used, but which has soured ties with its southern neighbor.

A source within the negotiations has told Reuters that procedures involving data already purchased would be followed through, and that the agreement only banned future purchase of data on tax dodgers.

But with the deal yet to be approved by parliament and not due to take effect until 2013, it is unclear what would happen to any new CDs obtained between now and then -- or how long they would be legally valid in court.

Already on Wednesday, prosecutors in the western city of Duesseldorf said they were intensifying their tax evasion probe of Credit Suisse, which has been raided by investigators, in a case based on the purchase of a CD in 2010.

And politicians from Germany's opposition Social Democrats -- a party whose votes would be necessary for the agreement to pass through the upper house of parliament -- have voiced concern.

The finance minister of state Rhineland-Palatinate, Carsten Kuehl, for example said he wanted to examine the agreement and that he found it "extremely problematic" it would allow tax cheats to remain anonymous.

Germans have an estimated 150 billion Swiss francs ($203 billion) hidden in secret Swiss accounts, and its leaders are keen to claw back funds as the euro zone debt crisis expands its role as the region's main paymaster.

The agreement reached on Wednesday would net Berlin billions of francs, taxing existing funds at a rate between 19 and 34 percent, based on how long the money has been stashed away and the rate of capital gains.

Meanwhile, future investment income and capital gains will be taxed at a rate of 26.375 percent, in line with the current flat-rate withholding tax in Germany.

Strict secrecy has helped Switzerland build up a $2 trillion offshore financial sector, but the country has faced an international campaign in recent years against tax evasion as cash-strapped governments seek to boost revenues.