* Agreement aims to rein in tax cheats
* German Social Democrats threaten to block deal
* Swiss say no need to change signed agreement
By Gernot Heller
BERLIN, Nov 14 Germany and Switzerland
said on Monday they were still discussing an agreement to rein
in tax dodgers after a report that Berlin wanted to renegotiate
the deal signed in September.
The deal aims to tax money stashed by German citizens in
secret accounts, which would net Berlin billions of euros and
whittle away at Switzerland's renowned banking secrecy.
Since its announcement however, the deal has come under
fierce criticism by German opposition lawmakers, who call it too
lenient on tax evaders and threaten to block it.
German weekly Der Spiegel reported at the weekend that
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble wanted to renegotiate the
terms as officials seek to convince lawmakers to ratify the
deal.
"The talks are of course also taking place with the Swiss
side," a ministry spokesman said, declining to be named but
adding that both sides still hope to have a deal in place by
Jan. 1 2013.
The agreement must still pass both chambers of parliament,
including the Bundesrat upper house where Chancellor Angela
Merkel's government does not have a majority and where the
Social Democrats threaten to block it if it is not toughened up.
NO NEED TO CHANGE
European Union policymakers have given momentum to their
cause by saying the deal flouts rules on transparency of
information exchange.
The agreement, signed by the Swiss and German finance
ministers, preserves most client confidentiality and taxes
future investment income and capital gains at 26.375 percent.
The Swiss do not expect it to require any changes.
"The agreement is signed," Swiss government spokesman Mario
Tuor said. "The ratification process is under way. Switzerland
is in constant communication with the German side. In our view
there is no need to change the signed agreement."
Strict Swiss bank secrecy, which helped the country become
the world's biggest offshore banking centre, has come under
heavy fire in recent years from cash-strapped governments
clamping down on tax evasion, putting client confidentiality
under threat.
Berne has agreed to do more to help other countries hunt
tax cheats, recently securing a similar deal with Britain.
It also expects an agreement before the year's end with the
United States on measures to deliver bank details of suspected
U.S. tax evaders in response to pressure from Washington.
Switzerland reached a deal with U.S. officials in 2009 for
UBS to reveal details of around 4,450 clients,
averting criminal charges.
Credit Suisse, Julius Baer and Basler
Kantonalbank are also under scrutiny for allegedly
helping wealthy Americans to dodge taxes.
(Additional reporting by Katharina Bart, writing by Brian
Rohan)