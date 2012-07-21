BERLIN, July 21 Former finance minister Peer
Steinbrueck urged German federal states led by his Social
Democrats to vote down a tax deal with Switzerland meant to stop
Germans stashing their money there, referring to comments that
previously enraged the Swiss.
Germany's cabinet last year approved a deal on taxing secret
Swiss offshore accounts, but it needs approval from parliament's
upper house, or Bundesrat, which represents the states and where
the government lacks a majority.
"I advise the SPD to object to the agreement in the
Bundesrat and advise the government to increase international
pressure on Switzerland," Steinbrueck was quoted as saying in a
pre-publication excerpt of the Bild am Sonntag newspaper.
Steinbrueck, finance minister in Chancellor Angela Merkel's
grand coalition until late 2009, is one of three senior
lawmakers vying to lead the opposition centre-left SPD into the
2013 election against Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats.
In 2009, he upset Switzerland during a drive to clamp down
on tax havens, likening Germany's small southern neighbour to
"Indians" running scared from the cavalry. The remarks led a
member of the Swiss parliament to compare him to the Nazis.
"I view the agreement with Switzerland as badly negotiated -
notably by (Finance Minister Wolfgang) Schaeuble. He wanted to
distance himself from the Steinbrueck rambo with the cavalry and
in doing so presented an agreement with significant deficits,"
Steinbrueck told Bild.
Germany, whose citizens hold some 150 billion euros in Swiss
accounts, stands to net billions via the accord, and the federal
states would cash in on a part of that.
States run by the SPD say the Swiss deal does not go far
enough. It involves Switzerland taxing accounts held by Germans
and levying a punitive charge on undeclared money, with the
proceeds passed on to Germany, which would not find out the
identities of the account holders.
But it is unclear whether the states, some of which are
highly indebted, will vote against the tax pact in the
Bundesrat.
Authorities in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW)
last week bought another CD of Swiss banking data from a mystery
whistleblower, causing a stir in the Alpine country because the
move seemed at odds with the deal.
The tax accord has yet to be ratified and is meant to come
into effect in 2013.
However, Steinbrueck's successor Schaeuble reiterated in the
Saturday edition of the Tageszeitung newspaper that the tax
agreement was the best solution.
"Without the agreement, a large volume of tax demands will
continue to lapse every year and we would have no solution for
the future," Schaeuble was quoted as saying. "Nobody with any
sense of responsibility can seriously want that."
(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt)