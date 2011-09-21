BERLIN, Sept 21 Germany's cabinet approved a bilateral tax deal on Wednesday to tax money stashed by the country's citizens in secret Swiss accounts, brushing off fierce criticism from the opposition that it offers too easy an amnesty.

The deal, if it goes ahead, will net Berlin billions of euros and will force the Swiss banking sector to clean up its act.

Germany, whose nationals have an estimated 150 billion francs hidden in Swiss accounts, is increasingly keen to claw back funds as the worsening euro zone debt crisis expands its role as the region's main paymaster.

The countries' finance ministers will sign the agreement later in the day, the German ministry said, and details will be released at a news conference at 1515 GMT.

In Germany, the deal still has to go through the Bundestag lower house of parliament and the Bundesrat upper house, where Chancellor Angela Merkel's government no longer has a majority.

German states run by the opposition Social Democrats (SPD) have said they want to block the deal in the Bundesrat unless it is improved.

According to the initial agreement reached last month, existing funds will be taxed at a rate between 19 and 34 percent, based on how long the money has been stashed away and the rate of capital gains.

Future investment income and capital gains will be taxed at 26.375 percent, in line with Germany's current flat-rate withholding tax.

Strict secrecy has helped Switzerland build up a $2 trillion offshore financial sector, but the country has faced an international campaign in recent years against tax evasion as cash-strapped governments seek to boost revenues.

The deal with Germany -- which takes effect in 2013-- comes after a diplomatic spat between the two neighbours. Former German finance minister Peer Steinbrueck said the Swiss were like Indians running from the cavalry due to the country's stance over tax evasion, prompting a Swiss politician to compare him to a Nazi. (Reporting By Matthias Sobolewski and Sarah Marsh; Editing by John Stonestreet)