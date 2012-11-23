BERLIN Nov 23 Germany's upper house of
parliament on Friday rejected a deal with Switzerland to tax
assets stashed by German citizens in Swiss bank accounts.
Despite a last ditch appeal to the assembly by Finance
Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble the agreement was rejected by
lawmakers in states run by the opposition Greens and Social
Democrats, who said it lets off tax evaders too easily.
Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right government no longer
has a majority in the Bundesrat upper house of parliament.
The tax deal could still be salvaged in a mediation
procedure that seeks to resolve differences between the
Bundestag, the lower house of parliament, and the Bundesrat, but
the chances of that happening are slim.
(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson)