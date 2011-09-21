BERLIN/ZURICH, Sept 21 Germany and Switzerland's finance ministers signed a deal on Wednesday to tax money stashed by German citizens in secret Swiss accounts.

The bilateral agreement, which still needs parliamentary approval, should net Berlin billions of euros and force the Swiss banking sector to clean up its act.

"We both are convinced that we have solved an open dilemma in a good way with this deal that sometimes weighed on the relations between Switzerland and Germany," German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told a news conference in Berlin. (Reporting By Sarah Marsh and Catherine Bosley)