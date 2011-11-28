DUESSELDORFT, Germany Nov 28 The German state of North Rhine-Westphalia cannot back a deal with Switzerland to crack down on tax evasion unless changes are made when it is submitted to the upper house of the German parliament, the finance minister of the state said on Monday.

North Rhine-Westphalia Finance Minister Norbert Walter-Borjans from the Social Democrats (SPD) said he wanted to talk about the tax deal with other German state authorities.

The bilateral tax deal aimed at reducing tax evasion targets German deposits held in secret Swiss bank accounts. But the deal signed in September has come under fire from German lawmaker as for being too lenient on tax evaders.

The German government has said both sides hope to have the deal in place by the beginning of 2013. It still has to get through both houses of the German parliament, including the Bundesrat upper house where the states are represented and Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre right has no majority.

(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Stephen Brown)