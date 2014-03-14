MUNICH, March 14 Uli Hoeness said on Friday he had decided to accept the guilty verdict and prison term for tax evasion handed him by a Munich court and would step down as president of Bayern Munich football club and chairman of the business behind it.

"After discussions with my family I have decided to accept the ruling of the Munich court on my tax affairs. This befits my understanding of decency, dignity and personal responsibility. Tax evasion was the biggest mistake of my life," he wrote in a statement published on the club's website.

"Bayern Munich is my life's work and will also remain so," he said, adding that he wanted to spare the club any damage.

Hoeness, 62, was sentenced to 3-1/2 years in jail on Thursday for dodging taxes worth 27 million euros. (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Stephen Brown)