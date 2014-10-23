MUNICH Oct 23 Police in Warsaw have made an
arrest in connection with the recent conviction of former Bayern
Munich president Uli Hoeness for tax evasion, the Munich public
prosecutors' office said on Thursday.
German newspaper Wiesbadener Kurier had earlier reported in
its online edition that a banker who dealt with Hoeness'
financial dealings on behalf of Swiss bank Vontobel Holding
was arrested in Warsaw for aiding tax evasion.
A spokeswoman for Vontobel confirmed that an employee of the
bank had been arrested abroad, declining to comment further.
Hoeness was sentenced in March to a 3-1/2-year prison term
for tax evasion and quit as president and chairman of Bayern
Munich, the club he made into one of the world's most successful
football dynasties.
