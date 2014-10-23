* Warsaw police detain Swiss banker
MUNICH/WARSAW, Oct 23 Police in Warsaw detained
a Swiss banker on Wednesday in connection with the recent
conviction of former Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness for tax
evasion, German and Polish authorities said on Thursday.
Hoeness was sentenced in March to a 3-1/2-year prison term
for evading 28.5 million euros ($36.1 million) of taxes and quit
as president and chairman of Bayern Munich, the club he made
into one of the world's most successful football dynasties.
He used an account at Swiss bank Vontobel for
complex currency transactions that helped him reap gains in the
millions of euros, it emerged during his trial.
A spokeswoman for Vontobel confirmed on Thursday that an
employee of the bank had been arrested abroad but declined to
further comment.
The man detained by police in Warsaw on Wednesday was
released on bail following a court hearing on Thursday,
according to Warsaw prosecutors and the Warsaw Regional Court.
He has been told not to leave Poland and was forced to
relinquish his passport, a court spokeswoman told Reuters.
He is the latest Swiss banker to face legal troubles over
Switzerland's banking secrecy. Former UBS executive
Raoul Weil is currently on trial in the United States for his
alleged role in the Swiss bank's illegal offshore operations
that helped thousands of Americans evade taxes.
($1 = 0.7895 euro)
