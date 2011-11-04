BERLIN Nov 4 Germany's income from tax receipts
should be higher than previously expected, the Finance Ministry
said on Friday, hiking its tax estimate for the years through
2015 by 39.5 billion euros in total.
A panel of tax experts working for the ministry expects the
tax take to be 571.2 billion euros this year, 16.2 billion euros
higher than forecast in May, 7.4 billion higher in 2012 and 4.5
billion higher the following year, the ministry said.
The ministry said in a statement that the additional revenue
does not provide room for manoeuvre beyond current proposals for
scrapping "cold progression" and that the government remained
committed to consolidating the budget and reducing debt.
(Reporting by Sarah Marsh and Annika Breidthardt)