BERLIN Nov 4 Germany's income from tax receipts should be higher than previously expected, the Finance Ministry said on Friday, hiking its tax estimate for the years through 2015 by 39.5 billion euros in total.

A panel of tax experts working for the ministry expects the tax take to be 571.2 billion euros this year, 16.2 billion euros higher than forecast in May, 7.4 billion higher in 2012 and 4.5 billion higher the following year, the ministry said.

The ministry said in a statement that the additional revenue does not provide room for manoeuvre beyond current proposals for scrapping "cold progression" and that the government remained committed to consolidating the budget and reducing debt. (Reporting by Sarah Marsh and Annika Breidthardt)