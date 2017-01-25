GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks end flat though Amazon deal weighs; dollar dips
* U.S. stocks end flat, though Amazon.com, Whole Foods deal weighs
BERLIN Jan 25 Germany should avoid entering a corporate tax competition with other countries, Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Wednesday.
"It would be totally wrong to enter a tax dumping competition," Gabriel said when asked about plans by U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May to lower corporate taxes to increase competitiveness.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said last week that Britain should not try to gain a competitive advantage by cutting corporate taxes. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michelle Martin)
NEW YORK, June 16 Speculators slashed net long positions on the U.S. dollar in the latest week to their lowest level since last August, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position slid to $6.48 billion in the week ended June 13, from $8.0 billion the previous week. Euro net longs, meanwhile, rose to a more than six-year high, CFTC data showed. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez
* Housing starts, consumer mood data raise doubts on U.S. growth * Yen bounces back after weakness from Bank of Japan policy decision (New throughout, updates quotes, market activity, comments and data to afternoon U.S. trading) By Richard Leong and Dion Rabouin NEW YORK, June 16 The dollar fell broadly on Friday after weaker-than-forecast data on housing and consumer sentiment cast a risk-off sentiment over U.S. assets. The greenback gave back most of the previ