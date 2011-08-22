ROM, Germany Aug 22 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday his ministry would present proposals for reducing a clandestine tax hike after the summer break.

Due to what's referred to as "cold progression," even cost-of-living adjustments can mean workers earn less since Germany's tax brackets are not linked to inflation.

Tackling the problem would also mean adjusting the basic tax-free allowance, Schaeuble said at a regional election campaign event in the northeastern German town of Rom.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's government has said it plans to agree on a tax cut for 2013 before November, when the Bundestag approves the final budget for next year.

However, polls show that most Germans would prefer the government to focus on reducing its budget deficit rather than cut taxes.

Schaeuble, who long resisted calls for tax cuts, said it would not be possible to tackle cold progression without reducing tax revenues somewhat.

However, revenues have been strong recently due to a faster-than-expected recovery in Europe's largest economy.

The finance ministry said earlier on Monday it expected the budget deficit to fall to 1.5 percent this year, meeting the Maastricht 3 percent deficit requirement two years earlier than required. [ID:nL5E7JK0A2]

Germans in two of the country's 16 federal states vote next month: Mecklenburg-Vorpommern on Sept. 4 and the city-state of the capital Berlin on Sept. 18. The next federal election is due in 2013. (Reporting By Gernot Heller, Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Dan Grebler)