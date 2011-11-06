BERLIN Nov 6 German Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition agreed plans on Sunday to reduce taxes by 6 billion euros starting in 2013, in a deal which ends weeks of divisive debate between the centre-right ruling parties.

Leaders from Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU), their Bavarian sister party the Christian Social Union (CSU) and junior coalition partner the Free Democrats (FDP) agreed to cut income taxes by 2 billion euros in 2013 and 4 billion euros in 2014.

The agreement comes after months of wrangling, that had prompted some in the opposition to brand this the "chaos coalition" and had climaxed in a public spat late last month.

As a compromise, the tax cuts would also be linked to an increase in contributions to social insurance, higher investment in road construction, simplified recruitment of foreign skilled labour and money for those caring for babies.

"This is a step towards more justice in taxes, but it also strengthens growth in Germany," Merkel told a news conference after hours of meetings between the party leaders on Sunday.

Even though the amount in question is relatively small compared with the sums at stake in the euro zone rescue, media have latched onto the unusually public row as a precursor of the coalition's demise as support for it sags.

The Free Democrats fought their 2009 election campaign promising tax cuts and have since pushed to deliver, even as the financial crisis hit, as their popularity ratings plummeted.

The Bavarian CSU long opposed this. When Merkel's finance and economy ministers announced a surprise plan to cut taxes by 6 to 7 billion euros in 2013 late last month, CSU chairman Horst Seehofer said he had not agreed to those cuts.

The opposition could still block reductions in income taxes -- one option under consideration -- in the upper house of parliament, or Bundesrat, that represents Germany's 16 federal states and where Merkel's coalition has no majority.

Sigmar Gabriel, head of the opposition Social Democrats, was quoted as saying ahead of Sunday's coalition meeting, the SPD would file a lawsuit with the constitutional court if the coalition broke the "debt brake" law with its tax cuts.

On Friday, the finance ministry said total tax revenues would be around 39.5 billion euros higher than previously thought in the years through 2015.

It said then that despite the fiscal boost, there was no room for manoeuvre to cut taxes beyond scrapping "cold progression," or the effects of non-adjustment of taxes for inflation. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Annika Breidthardt, writing by Annika Breidthardt, editing by Bernard Orr)