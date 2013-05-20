FRANKFURT May 20 The German state of
North-Rhine Westphalia may buy more secret Swiss bank data to
clamp down on tax evaders even as politicians seek diplomatic
ways to end bank secrecy, its finance minister said on Monday.
"So long as there is data containing valuable tips to be
bought, then yes," Norbert Walter-Borjans said in response to a
question about whether he would continue to use taxpayer money
to buy client information.
The pledge comes amid a growing debate in Europe about tax
evasion after the leaking of thousands of holders of secret bank
accounts.
Borjans confirmed that North Rhine-Westphalia has bought
client data from the Switzerland-based operations of Credit
Suisse, Julius Baer, as well as Merrill
Lynch and Coutts, a wealth manager owned by Royal Bank of
Scotland. The banks declined to comment.
Switzerland's banking secrecy has helped the country build
up a $2 trillion offshore wealth management industry, but
pressure from U.S. and German tax investigations, among others,
has forced the Alpine country to take steps to make sure clients
pay their home country taxes.
At a European Union summit set for May 22, leaders will
discuss ways to curb tax dodging, allowing the bloc to begin
talks over bank secrecy with non-EU states such as Switzerland.
The 27 European Union finance ministers want to start formal
negotiations with Switzerland and the tax-haven microstates of
Liechtenstein, San Marino, Andorra and Monaco about surrendering
bank data on an automatic basis, exposing savers to tax claims.
EU members Luxembourg and Austria signalled in recent weeks
they would lift their own bank secrecy rules.
Borjans has helped block previous efforts to strike a deal
with Switzerland. He mobilised opposition against a potential
tax deal between Germany and Switzerland which would have
allowed Swiss banks to maintain client confidentiality in
exchange for a withholding tax on an estimated 150 billion Swiss
francs in undeclared funds.
Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition had approved the
measure in the lower house, or Bundestag, to tax assets stashed
by German citizens in Swiss bank accounts, but opposition-led
states in the upper house, or Bundesrat, blocked the deal.
Buying up illegal client data has helped pressure tax
dodgers to declare their holdings to the authorities, a move
that has spurred hopes of revival for Germany's domestic wealth
management industry.
Last month, one of Germany's most admired sports managers,
Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness, said he had voluntarily
reported himself to authorities in a tax evasion investigation
that exposed Merkel's government to criticism it is lenient on
tax cheats.
Florian Rentsch, finance minister in Germany's Federal State
of Hesse said he would seek to bulk up Frankfurt as a financial
centre by chasing untaxed money once hidden in Swiss accounts.
"Frankfurt will become the new Switzerland," Rentsch told
Reuters, adding that he wants to attract money which has been
already declared to the authorities.