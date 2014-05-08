BERLIN, May 8 A panel of tax experts expects
Germany's total tax take to be 639.9 billion euros this year,
0.4 billion less than expected in an estimate in November, the
Finance Ministry said on Thursday.
2014 Estimate Estimate Difference
May 14 Nov 13
Federal govt 268.2 269.0 -0.8
States 252.2 251.9 +0.3
Communities 87.6 88.2 -0.6
EU 31.9 31.3 +0.6
TOTAL TAX TAKE 639.9 640.3 -0.4
2015 Estimate Estimate Difference
May 14 Nov 13
Federal govt 278.6 277.5 +1.1
States 262.5 260.8 +1.7
Communities 91.4 91.5 unch
EU 34.1 34.0 +0.1
TOTAL TAX TAKE 666.6 663.8 +2.8
2016 Estimate Estimate Difference
May 14 Nov 13
Federal govt 292.9 291.5 +1.4
States 271.6 269.5 +2.2
Communities 94.8 94.7 unch
EU 31.2 30.6 +0.6
TOTAL TAX TAKE 690.6 686.3 +4.2
2017 Estimate Estimate Difference
May 14 Nov 13
Federal govt 300.7 298.7 +2.0
States 280.5 277.6 +2.8
Communities 98.1 98.0 +0.1
EU 33.2 32.4 +0.7
TOTAL TAX TAKE 712.4 706.8 +5.7
2018 Estimate Estimate Difference
May 14 Nov 13
Federal govt 311.8 309.2 +2.6
States 290.6 287.2 +3.5
Communities 101.8 101.6 +0.2
EU 34.3 33.5 +0.8
TOTAL TAX TAKE 738.5 731.5 +7.0
Note -- all figures in billions of euros. Differences are
due to rounding.
(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and Alexandra Hudson)