BRIEF-Macandrews & Forbes effected open market purchases Revlon's class A common stock
* Macandrews & Forbes says it effected open market purchases of 597,582 shares of Revlon Inc's class A common stock for about $13.1 million - sec filing
MUNICH May 29 The German government could partly abolish a controversial flat rate withholding tax on capital gains, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday.
"We will be able to do that for interest income, but not for dividends," Schaeuble told an annual meeting of tax consultants in Munich.
Schaeuble, a senior member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, also said that Germany and France would try to agree on a joint framework for corporate taxation and that a joint solution for value-added tax was needed in Europe.
The Social Democrats (SPD) also want to abolish the flat rate withholding tax on capital gains so that income from labour and capital will be taxed equally in the future.
Introduced in 2009 by former SPD Finance Minister Peer Steinbrueck to help fight tax evasion to countries like Switzerland and Luxemburg, withholding tax is charged at 25 percent on private income from capital gains. That is a lower rate than many workers pay in income tax, which is charged at progressive rates of up to 42 percent. (Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Michelle Martin)
* Macandrews & Forbes says it effected open market purchases of 597,582 shares of Revlon Inc's class A common stock for about $13.1 million - sec filing
* Says Province of Saskatchewan downgraded to 'AA' from 'AA+' on increasing debt and weak budgetary performance
BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, June 21 The surprise decision by benchmark investment index provider MSCI to not promote Argentina to its emerging markets stock index could delay much-needed investment in the country, showing that President Mauricio Macri's reform agenda is still far from complete, investors said on Wednesday.