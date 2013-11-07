BERLIN Nov 7 Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday that the latest German tax revenue estimates would not permit a new public spending spree, as negotiations about a new coalition government spark talk of costly infrastructure projects.

"The current tax estimates do not give us additional room for manoeuvre in financial policy versus the last estimates," he told a news conference, adding that Angela Merkel's conservatives did not envisage raising public debt or taxes.

That echoed the chancellor's warning one day earlier that ongoing negotiations for a new coalition government should keep a lid on new spending wishes that could cost tens of billions of euros for new projects.