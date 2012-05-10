BERLIN May 10 Germany's income from tax receipts should be 29.4 billion euros higher than previously forecast in the years through 2016, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday, but the government has no plans to soften its stance on reducing state spending.

A panel of tax experts working for the ministry expects the tax take to be 596.5 billion euros this year, up 4.6 billion from an estimate in November.

In 2013, the tax take should be 5.0 billion euros higher than previously forecast and another 6.4 billion higher the following year, the ministry said.

The forecasts are derived from estimates delivered by the Finance Ministry, Bundesbank and the German council of economic experts. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and Stephen Brown)