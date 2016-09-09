BERLIN, Sept 9 The German government is seeking to rapidly bring about the tax cuts announced by German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, a ministry spokeswoman said on Friday.

Schaeuble had told lawmakers on Tuesday that Germany had scope to cut taxes by around 15 billion euros after the September 2017 federal election. He also said he would aim to reduce the burden caused by "cold progression" or "bracket creep" by around two billion euros.

"We are currently in the process of now quickly implementing the tax relief that the minister announced in his speech on the budget on Tuesday," the spokeswoman said, adding that the aim was for citizens to start benefitting from the relief next year.

She said she could not give details of the exact timeframe.

Bild newspaper reported on Friday that Schaeuble planned to move ahead with proposed tax cuts as soon as possible and Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling right-centre coalition could consider an initial tranche of cuts next week. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Joseph Nasr; Editing by Andrea Shalal)