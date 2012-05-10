(Adds details, background)
BERLIN May 10 Germany's robust job market will
help replenish state coffers more quickly than previously
expected, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday, but there are
no plans to use the extra revenues to boost spending.
Tax take in the years through 2016 should be 29.4 billion
euros higher than forecast in November, according to estimates
from a panel of tax experts working for the ministry.
In 2012, tax take should be 596.5 billion euros, up 4.6
billion from estimates in November, prompted by a healthy jobs
market which raises wages and salaries.
For a table on the full results, click on
Germany has been more resilient than others to the euro
zone's sovereign debt crisis and probably escaped dipping into
recession at the start of the year.
Its rising tax income contrasts starkly with the situation
in many other euro zone countries struggling with mountains of
debt, high unemployment and the effects of painful reforms.
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble preempted calls for
Germany to cut taxes or spend more, saying the tax revisions
confirmed Germany had the right mix of consolidation and growth
incentives.
"We are able to reduce debt more quickly than envisaged
under the debt brake," Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told
a news conference. "The numbers show we have no additional room
on the budget."
Germany has pushed the euro zone to committing to tough
spending cuts to reduce ballooning public deficits, arguing that
austerity is an essential precondition for a return to growth.
But, wearied by more than two years of crisis, some
countries have called for a shift of emphasis towards growth
through higher spending.
The German ministry said in a statement the tax projections
confirmed that Germany could and should fight the "bracket
creep" in its tax code, which generates billions of euros in
revenues for the treasury because tax brackets are not adjusted
for inflation.
Conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition plans to
cut income taxes by 2 billion euros in 2013 and 4 billion euros
in 2014.
The forecasts are derived from estimates delivered by the
Finance Ministry, Bundesbank and the German council of economic
experts.
(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and Stephen Brown)