(Adds details, background)

BERLIN May 10 Germany's robust job market will help replenish state coffers more quickly than previously expected, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday, but there are no plans to use the extra revenues to boost spending.

Tax take in the years through 2016 should be 29.4 billion euros higher than forecast in November, according to estimates from a panel of tax experts working for the ministry.

In 2012, tax take should be 596.5 billion euros, up 4.6 billion from estimates in November, prompted by a healthy jobs market which raises wages and salaries.

For a table on the full results, click on

Germany has been more resilient than others to the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis and probably escaped dipping into recession at the start of the year.

Its rising tax income contrasts starkly with the situation in many other euro zone countries struggling with mountains of debt, high unemployment and the effects of painful reforms.

Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble preempted calls for Germany to cut taxes or spend more, saying the tax revisions confirmed Germany had the right mix of consolidation and growth incentives.

"We are able to reduce debt more quickly than envisaged under the debt brake," Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told a news conference. "The numbers show we have no additional room on the budget."

Germany has pushed the euro zone to committing to tough spending cuts to reduce ballooning public deficits, arguing that austerity is an essential precondition for a return to growth.

But, wearied by more than two years of crisis, some countries have called for a shift of emphasis towards growth through higher spending.

The German ministry said in a statement the tax projections confirmed that Germany could and should fight the "bracket creep" in its tax code, which generates billions of euros in revenues for the treasury because tax brackets are not adjusted for inflation.

Conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition plans to cut income taxes by 2 billion euros in 2013 and 4 billion euros in 2014.

The forecasts are derived from estimates delivered by the Finance Ministry, Bundesbank and the German council of economic experts. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and Stephen Brown)