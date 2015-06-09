BERLIN, June 9 A new generation of German tech entrepreneurs is finding success by dreaming up global concepts, breaking with an inward-looking approach of predecessors that often built parochial German versions of Silicon Valley hits.

The more ambitious mindset of start-ups here is attracting a rising tide of well-financed U.S. investors, measured by the number of early-stage financing deals, sizeable acquisitions and promised stock market flotations.

Venture capital tech funding in Germany more than doubled to $1.28 billion in 2014 from $578 million a year earlier, according to venture research firm CB Insights. Germany took in $1.15 billion in the first quarter of this year alone.

The increasingly self-confident German start-up scene gathers in Berlin this week for the NOAH Internet conference, where hundreds of local players look beyond the borders of Mitteleuropa thanks to backing from an international cast of funders and a newer crowd of assertive German investors.

The start-up movement is centred in Berlin, where a dynamic digital creative market and low rents serve as a competitive advantage over other major tech hubs such as London. The trend is also taking root in business centres in Munich and Hamburg.

"In the last 12 months the appetite for late-stage companies in Germany by Anglo-Saxon investors has increased significantly," said Dirk Graber, chief executive of Mister Spex, Germany's biggest online optician, which is active in five other countries across Europe. The Berlin company raised $40 million in a round led by Goldman Sachs this year.

Graber said opportunities for firms like his have opened up since the public market flotations of online retailer Zalando and German ecommerce investor and former Zalando backer Rocket Internet last year.

"There is a strong and growing interest by foreign investors, especially the Americans, in the German startup market", agrees Rocket Internet spokesman Andreas Winiarski.

Adding to the momentum, Apple recently acquired Munich-based Metaio, a maker of augmented reality software used to overlay text or graphics on real-life images and video, while Microsoft bought personal planning software maker 6Wunderkinder of Berlin.

Terms were not disclosed in either deal, but both are estimated to have been in excess of $100 million.

Delivery Hero said on Monday it had received a round of $110 million in pre-initial public offering funding from two unnamed U.S. public companies, valuing the global online food takeaway service at 2.8 billion euros ($3.1 billion).

THE RUSH IS ON

Across Germany, there were 154 tech venture deals in 2014, compared with 225 such deals in Britain, CB Insights said.

Investment in UK tech firms grew 78 percent to $1.6 billion, outpacing the $1.28 billion total in Germany. Venture-capital investments in tech firms across Europe doubled in the first quarter of this year to $2.5 billion, CB Insights said.

Nonetheless, Germany is moving faster than Britain in terms of the number of successful exits for funders, according to a report by venture capital tracker Tech.eu.

In the first quarter of 2015, Europe saw 140 exits via acquisitions as well as a handful of initial public offerings and mergers, up 168 percent from the first quarter of last year.

Germany had 30 such exits, double that of each of Britain, Spain and Israel, its closest rivals, according to a Tech.eu analysis.

European tech hubs, including those in Germany, continue to be dwarfed by the venture capital industry pioneered in Silicon Valley, where start-ups sport far higher valuations due in part to a well-developed path to public market listings.

While Europe's appetite for seed and early stage rounds has hit its stride, financing for later rounds, which are often the prelude to market listings, remain few and far between, despite support for Delivery Hero and a handful of its peers.

Seventy percent of German deals in the past year were in early stage Series A and B rounds, according to CB Insights.

This very weakness is key to the underlying vibrancy of Europe's start-up market, where lower valuations and less competition for talent make firms here a more attractive place for bigger U.S. and European players to acquire, Tech.eu said. (Editing by David Clarke)