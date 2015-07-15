FRANKFURT, July 15 Pay-TV is set to reach one in
five German households for the first time this year, the VPRT
association of German private broadcasters forecast on
Wednesday.
The German television market is dominated by a large variety
of public and advertising-funded channels that are free to view,
meaning pay-TV penetration by companies such as Sky Deutschland
is far below the global average of 48 percent.
Pay-TV channels from providers including Disney,
Time Warner or Fox are mainly offered by cable
companies in Europe's largest economy and face increasing
competition from on-demand services like Netflix.
Pay-TV revenue in Germany rose 8 percent to 2.22 billion
euros ($2.4 billion) in 2014, with Internet-based on-demand
services accounting for 135 million, VPRT said. It forecast
total pay-TV revenues to rise by around 7 percent this year.
That compares with a 4 percent increase in German TV
advertising revenues in 2014 to 4.29 billion euros, with the
vast majority going to private free-to-air broadcasters like
ProSiebenSat.1 and RTL.
Germany has 90 pay-TV channels, offering entertainment,
sport, documentaries, music and children's programmes.
($1 = 0.9131 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Susan Fenton)