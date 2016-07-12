BERLIN, July 12 Germany's economy ministry rejected on Tuesday accussations by a court that Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel was biased in allowing the country's biggest supermarket group Edeka to buy grocery store chain Kaiser's, owned by retail group Tengelmann.

Earlier, a court overturned that decision by the government.

In a statement, the ministry said it also rejected suggestions that the process was neither transparent nor objective and added that it would assess the ruling before deciding on further steps. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Madeline Chambers)