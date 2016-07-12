UPDATE 1-China Jan factory activity expands for 6th month at modest pace-official PMI
* Jan factory PMI 51.3 (Dec 51.4), services PMI 54.6 (Dec 54.5)
BERLIN, July 12 Germany's economy ministry rejected on Tuesday accussations by a court that Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel was biased in allowing the country's biggest supermarket group Edeka to buy grocery store chain Kaiser's, owned by retail group Tengelmann.
Earlier, a court overturned that decision by the government.
In a statement, the ministry said it also rejected suggestions that the process was neither transparent nor objective and added that it would assess the ruling before deciding on further steps. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Madeline Chambers)
* Jan factory PMI 51.3 (Dec 51.4), services PMI 54.6 (Dec 54.5)
BEIJING, Feb 1 Growth in China's services sector accelerated in January compared with the previous month, an official survey showed on Wednesday.
BEIJING, Feb 1 Activity in China's manufacturing sector expanded slightly more than expected in January, but at roughly the same pace as in December, an official survey showed on Wednesday.