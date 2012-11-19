BERLIN Nov 19 Germany aims to sell the commercial properties of state-owned real estate firm TLG in the coming months and possibly by the end of this year, Deputy Finance Minister Steffen Kampeter said on Monday.

"We are happy that we will be able to present you with a completed deal... in the next three or four months, and if all goes well perhaps this year," Kampeter told a news conference.

Earlier, TAG Immobilien won a bid for TLG's residential arm, paying 471 million euros including debt as part of a deal that may prove to be the German property sector's biggest this year. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Writing by Gareth Jones)