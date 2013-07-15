FRANKFURT, July 15 Germany's Siemens AG and Allianz SE could take stakes in highway toll company Toll Collect, German daily Handelsblatt reported, citing company sources.

It said on Monday Toll Collect would offer Allianz much-needed returns in a low-interest environment, while Siemens was interested in the European toll road market in general.

Siemens and Allianz both declined to comment.

Munich-based Siemens is already involved in a new French toll collection system, for which it supplies onboard units for vehicles as well as the electronic detection system.

Toll Collect is 45 percent-owned by Daimler AG, 45 percent by Deutsche Telekom AG and 10 percent by Cofiroute.

They have been locked for years in a legal dispute with the German government, which has been demanding about 5 billion euros ($6.5 billion) in lost revenue and penalties related to a two-year delay to the start of Toll Collect.

Handelsblatt cited company and government sources as saying arbitration proceedings in the matter would likely end after German federal elections due in September.

It cited sources close to the negotiations as saying Daimler was no longer interested in being involved in Toll Collect, while Deutsche Telekom wanted to remain on board.

($1 = 0.7661 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Holmes)